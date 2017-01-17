Trump’s Childhood Home in Jamaica Estates Up For Auction Today

Share 0

By Nathan Duke

The Jamaica Estates house that acted as President-Elect Donald Trump’s childhood home is up for auction today, a spokeswoman for Manhattan’s Paramount Realty USA said.

The property, located at 85-15 Wareham Place, is a traditional Tudor-style home with a brick and stucco exterior with arched doorways, hardwood floors, five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a library, living room with a fireplace, formal dining room and basement.

“Today at 4 p.m. is the deadline for sealed bids,” said Misha Haghani, the principal for Paramount Realty USA, a firm that specializes in auctions of this type. “In order to bid, bidders must submit to our office written offers along with deposits – by bank check or wire – for 10 percent of their offers.”

The home is being sold on behalf of Michael Davis, a real estate prospector who bought it last year for just under $1.4 million with the intention of flipping it.

Haghani said there is no way to know the value of the property and could not provide an estimate for how much it would go for at the auction.

“While residential property is typically valued through the review of market comparables, there is no other property like this – the childhood home of a U.S. president-elect – and especially not in New York City,” she said. “So, there is no way to use similar properties to determine its value. It, like art, antiques or collectibles, is worth what the highest bidder is willing to pay, which is why it is appropriately marketed for sale by auction.”

To view the home, visit Paramount Realty USA’s website.

Donald Trump, a New York City businessman who ran an unorthodox campaign as the Republican presidential candidate and pulled off a surprise victory in November, will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Jan. 20.