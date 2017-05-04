Trumpcare Might Get A Vote This Week

Share 0

This week, the House of Representatives will, after five weeks of retooling by Republicans, is expected to vote on the American Healthcare Act.

The ACA, or Trumpcare, was stalled a little over a month ago after Republicans realized that they did not have the votes for it to pass.

This week, previously published reports have stated that Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan have been visiting Republican legislators in the capitol in an attempt to sway their votes this week.

Its critics have stated that the draft is light on details as to how this could benefit those with pre-existing conditions or if it will provide healthcare for the 22 million who have been covered since the institution of the Affordable Care Act.

Parker Jewish Institute for Healthcare and Rehabilitation President and CEO Michael N. Rosenblut noted that the organization is not directly affected by Obamacare, but is concerned by what is happening in Washington, D.C. “As a mission-based organization, we are deeply concerned about the potential changes in healthcare being discussed at the federal level. We are concerned because those discussions could negatively impact the healthcare system in New York State.”

–Jon Cronin