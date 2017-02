Share 0

To The Editor:

Donald Trump recently attended his first National Prayer Breakfast. Did he ask those in attendance to pray for world peace? Perhaps a prayer asking God to stop China from perpetuating the “myth” of global warming? Maybe he asked for prayers to find a cure for cancer? No. He asked all in attendance to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ratings to increase while he hosts “The New Celebrity Apprentice.” “Pathetic” is an understatement.

Robert LaRosa,

Whitestone