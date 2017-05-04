Treat Your Mom To A Special Outing

Share 0

You want to give your mom a gift that will last? Flowers wilt and die, but memories are eternal, so treat her to a special day with you. Here are a few suggestions for outings that will delight all kinds of moms.

• Make the most of Mother Nature. Why not go hiking if your mother loves the great outdoors? Try an outing on bikes or horses, or simply go for a picnic in a beautiful setting.

• Pamper her taste buds. For a foodie mom, there’s nothing like a meal together at her favorite restaurant or at a new one she’s been longing to try. If she likes to cook, why not treat her to a cooking workshop? She’ll love sharing the experience with you.

• Take care of her. Is your mom more the type to enjoy a relaxing day at the spa or a beauty day with a manicure, pedicure, makeup and hair-do on the menu? Indulge her!

• Enjoy a bit of culture. Go to a museum, art gallery, movie, circus, concert or stand-up comedy show. There’s no lack of ideas to spoil your mom. She’s always got her nose in a book? Take her to browse around a bookstore, where you can buy her a book and then end the day in a nice little restaurant.

• Treat her to a new experience. If she loves an adrenalin rush, a day of rock climbing or skydiving is sure to thrill her. Or, opt for a peaceful flight in a hot air balloon at sunset or dawn.

Whatever you choose to do with your mother—a round of golf, a photo session, a walk in the park or a shopping spree—what’s important is that she has a nice time with you.

