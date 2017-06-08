Treasure Island Storage Expands To Glendale

Share 0

A warehouse and storage facility is coming to Glendale on Cooper Avenue at the former site of Hansel and Gretel’s deli meat supplier.

The long vacant buildings at 79-40 Cooper Avenue have already been demolished in preparation for a new Treasure Island Storage site.

The two-acre property sits on four lots and the new facility would cover approximately 100,000 square feet, according to Gary Giordano, Community Board 5’s district manager.

Giordano said that James Coakley—the CEO of Treasure of Island Storage—met with CB 5’s executive committee and told the board that the facility would have approximately 1,200 storage units. The property grade on the site drops off significantly from the road. At street level, the storage company plans to have a three-story building with parking that would function as a storefront and offices.

The storage site is planned to be open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Treasure Island, which develops and operates its own sites, plans for construction to begin in early 2018. The Treasure Island site in Glendale is being developed “as of right,” which means that the company would not need any waivers from the city’s Department of Buildings or be required to seek approval from the local community board.

Coakley was reported to have said during the meeting with the CB 5 executive committee that his company is seeing more small businesses using self-storage—along with private storage—in the area.

At a CB 5 meeting in May, Chairman Vinnie Acuri said that Coakley agreed to make another presentation to the board’s land use committee when the company is further along in its development of the property.

Treasure Island Storage is an expanding company. It currently operates five locations in the tri-state area—including two in New Jersey, one in Brooklyn and two in Queens, located in Jamaica and Ozone Park.

In addition to the facility in Glendale, the company plans to open three more Brooklyn locations in Bushwick, Remsen, and Brownsville. Treasure Island has two facilities planned for the Bronx in Hollers and Highbridge.

