Train To Everywhere Going Underground

Even though there are entire areas of the borough of Queens that do not have direct subway service, the New York City subway system is a vital mode of transportation for everyone in Queens. Like veins in a body, the tunnels and elevated tracks of the Queens subway routes reach through the borough, carrying in them important “blood” in the form of commuters, tourists, students, and day trippers. So it is not surprising just how debilitating a shutdown can be, even for a short time.

In recent years, the subway has seen some worthwhile improvements both in function and aesthetic. The 7 train, which serves two of the borough’s busiest stations, now extends past 42nd Street and drops commuters off at 34th Street. Other projects, such as the renovations of the N and Q stops at 30th Avenue, Broadway and 39th Avenue, the F train stop at Parsons Boulevard, the R and M stops at 39th Avenue, Northern Boulevard and 67th Avenue, and the A train Lefferts Boulevard stop, all received much needed facelifts in the last year.

This summer however, the M train which services Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan, will see three of its Queens stops, Fresh Pond Road, Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue and Myrtle Avenue, shut down sometime in 2017. Fresh Pond Road and Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue repairs will last two months while Myrtle Avenue will shut down for 10 months.

Simply put, the subway is important to our survival. A century ago, the borough grew with the help of the subways. Even for commuters who live beyond the subway’s reach, they provide an important link. Many commuters take buses to subway stations in Flushing, Jamaica, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Middle Village, Long Island City, Jackson Heights and Richmond Hill to catch trains to Manhattan.

Today the clanging noise of packed subway trains over Roosevelt Avenue, Liberty Avenue, Jamaica Avenue, Wyckoff Avenue or 31st Street and the whoosh of a passing train under sidewalk grates along Queens Boulevard, Hillside Avenue, Archer Avenue or Steinway Street are the breaths of the borough. As long as the subways are running, the borough is living and thriving.

Included in this edition is an updated map of subway service in Queens as of January 2017. Free copies of the subway map are available at any subway token booth.

For more information on routes and scheduling, check out mta.info or call (718) 330-1234 for English or (718) 330-4847 for non-English speakers.