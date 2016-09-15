Traffic Signal Installed In Astoria

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Last week, Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas, state Sen. Michael Gianaris, New York City Department of Transportation Queens borough commissioner Nicole Garcia and Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens Executive Director Mathew Troy announced the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of 30th Road and 21st Street.

“This new traffic light will help improve public safety at this intersection and work to calm traffic along 21st Street,” said Constantinides.

“The tragic hit-and-run that occurred in early April underscored what our community has known for years: that this intersection was in great need of a traffic light. We learned from this tragedy and are taking action to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

Since 2009, the intersection of 30th Road and 21st Street have had several reported crashes, with the latest being the fatal hit-and-run that took place near that intersection on April 6.

According to the footage captured that night, a 45-year-old man was walking along 21st Street when a sedan hit him and drove half a block with the victim on the hood of the car before slamming on the brakes and leaving the victim to fall on the street and then fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The addition of this traffic light will ensure each member of our community faces less risk of death or injury just by walking our streets,” said Gianaris. “Enhancements such as these demonstrate our commitment to safer streets and the importance of making investments in our infrastructure.”

Considering that the Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens is located at 21-12 30th Rd., the intersection has been a concern for the neighborhood as children cross the street every day to get there.

“Walking and crossing Astoria streets should not be a game of chance with the odds stacked against pedestrians, with children especially at risk,” said Simotas. “This new light will slow down speeding cars and make everyone safer, including drivers.”

