Tracking Queens’ First Coyote Family

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Frank Vincenti, the founder of the Wild Dog Foundation of Mineola, was initially uneasy about my request to go out and see, firsthand, the coyote family that has been documented near the Rikers Island parking lot on Hazen Street in Astoria. Since the story of the coyotes began circulating this week in major news outlets like the Daily News, Vincenti has been concerned that the attention might bring fanfare that could disturb the animals, or lead to bad interactions between the coyotes and nearby residents or their pets that may spur a backlash.

However, he also wants people to learn more about the coyotes and understand the historic nature of this particular Queens family, as well as to dispel negative preconceptions. While coyotes are somewhat common in the Bronx and a few lone coyotes have been spotted in Queens, this is the first verified litter of coyotes ever born on Long Island, Vincenti said. As such, he let me tag along for an educational excursion, and we drove in slow circles around the Rikers Island parking lot Saturday night, scanning the neighboring woods for any sign of movement.

His hope is that the coyotes will be able to coexist with the surrounding community, at least until the pups grow up and move on, as they often do.

“They’ve chosen this, and they’ve adapted to this,” Vincenti said of the coyotes’ Queens habitat. “If animals find this suitable, who are we to say it’s inappropriate?”

As we waited, Vincenti gave a crash course on coyotes. He’s not a biologist, but he’s been a passionate advocate of wildlife his whole life, and his organization, which he runs by himself, is his passion project. He has given talks around New York about co-existing with wild dogs. And now he visits the Queens coyotes nearly every day to ensure their safety. A police sergeant from Rikers Island recognized his car and waved to him.

Coyotes are monogamous – they pair up for life. And this particular family has a third adult in the mix, who acts as a “helper,” Vincenti said. The litter originally had eight puppies, but Vincenti guesses that only five have survived.

Coyote incidents are rare, Vincenti says, and common-sense precautions can prevent them—not leaving pets out alone, for instance, or not disturbing coyotes. They can be territorial animals, but they are also easily spooked. Vincenti said that he has even approached them on foot, only to have them scatter into the woods.

After a while, we noticed some rustling in the bushes by a fence in the back of the lot. The pups appeared, picking at the ground behind the fence and occasionally scurrying out from behind a hole to explore in between the cars in the lot. They were skittish and barely knee-high.

The slightest motion from inside Vincenti’s car sent them darting, cautiously returning a few minutes later. One of the pups has big, floppy ears – Vincenti calls him Dumbo. Another has a dark-brown coloration, from his father’s side, Vincenti says. Vincenti believes the father has some dog in him, giving him a patchier, rugged look compared to his sleek gray family. “He’s a real Queens boy,” Vincenti says.

Eventually the mother appeared, just as skittish as the pups, but keeping her eyes fixed in their direction. When the father darted out of nowhere across the parking lot and into the hole, the pups ran up to greet him, playfully attacking him as the whole family disappeared into the brush. In all, we saw four of the five pups and all three adults.

A Jeep then flew alongside our car.

“This is what I’m scared of,” Vincenti said. “Somebody like that winds up clipping one of them.”

It would be a tragedy only made worse by its historical significance.

“History was made—the first litter born here,” Vincenti said. “But they might be a failure.”

