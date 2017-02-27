Townsend Harris Takes Principal Fight To City Hall

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Townsend Harris High School students, faculty members and elected officials gathered in front of City Hall on Feb. 24 to call for the removal of their interim-acting principal Rosemarie Jahoda.

The rally is the latest episode in the school’s monthslong fight to remove Jahoda, who took over this year after the previous principal, Anthony Barbetta, transferred. The school first made headlines in December after hundreds of students held a “sit-in” protest in the school’s hallways.

Members of the school community have accused Jahoda of mistreating faculty members, being unavailable to students, failing to address student concerns after alleged discrimination against Muslim students and creating an unwelcoming environment in the school. Many allegations have been reported by the school’s newspaper, The Classic.

The controversy has also caused some elected officials and other community leaders to call for changes to the Department of Education’s C-30 principal selection process. As the Queens Tribune has reported, many have claimed that the process is not transparent as candidates are selected for interviews without school community input. Jahoda’s opponents have pushed for her to be excluded from that interview process.

“Our only course of action is right here, addressing Mayor [Bill] de Blasio to save our school,” said Alex Chen, the student union president at Townsend Harris, in front of dozens of students and faculty members. “Here is our ultimatum: Replace Ms. Jahoda with someone we can trust, Mayor de Blasio. Open a real conversation about our C-30 process, or risk losing one of the best academic powerhouses in New York City.”

Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) also attended the rally, supporting the students as an alumna of the school.

“Enough is enough,” Rozic said. “We’ve seen our school’s environment and tone change for the worse.”

Rozic also sent a letter to Department of Education Chancellor Carmen Fariña, outlining complaints from constituents—including mismanagement of transcripts that led to delayed college acceptance statuses and a lack of engagement with her faculty. The letter called for more transparency in the C-30 process and was co-signed by U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) and Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest).

“When the process first began, little community input was considered in the selection of Ms. Jahoda as interim acting principal when the former principal, Anthony Barbetta, transferred,” the letter reads. “This is a dangerous precedent and one that we hope will not continue in the C-30 process.”

Borough President Melinda Katz has also called for reforms to the C-30 process and previously convinced the DOE to restart the process after the school expressed concerns over transparency. On Feb. 21, she sent a letter to the DOE, which she shared on her Facebook page, expressing her concerns about Jahoda. She claimed that accusations were occurring “on a daily basis” and that she reached out to Superintendent Elaine Lindsey for the official count of applicants who applied for the position.

“I have not received a response and I am troubled by the silence,” she said. “The community deserves to be assured that the C-30 process is properly executed and considering the circumstances, transparency is necessary.”

Later that day, she shared an update from the DOE that there were 38 applications for review and that the superintendent would select five to be interviewed for the Level I Committee, but that she was still waiting to hear how the agency would address unrest at the school.

In a statement, DOE Spokesman Will Mantell expanded on the selection progress.

“We reposted the Townsend Harris principal position as of Feb. 1 and are hiring a principal in accordance with the C-30 regulation,” he said. “The C-30 process takes up to 90 days. We continue to listen to feedback from this school community, and Rosemarie Jahoda remains interim acting principal.”

Jahoda also issued a statement through the DOE.

“While I am frustrated by many of these inaccurate allegations, I remain 100 percent focused on serving students and families at Townsend Harris and working to move the school community forward,” she said.

Meanwhile, an online petition demanding Jahoda be replaced by Assistant Principal of Organization Ellen Fee has garnered more than 1,100 signatures.

