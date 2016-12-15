Townsend Harris Students Stage Sit-In

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Students at Townsend Harris High School in Flushing made their voices heard last Thursday as they staged a sit-in their high school’s hallways. The students were protesting interim acting principal Rosemarie Jahoda, expressing the fact that they did not want Jahoda to become the school’s permanent principal.

The sit-in was documented by the school’s newspaper, the Townsend Harris High School Classic, which posted a live video on Facebook as the sit-in was occurring. In the video, the student reporter, identified on the Classic’s Facebook page as Sumaita Hasan, walks through a hallway lined with students sitting on the ground. Hasan cites a petition on Change.org that has, as of publication, garnered over 3,000 signatures. It urges the Department of Education to avoid selecting Jahoda as the permanent principal.

The petition, posted by the username “Stop Jahoda,” cites a number of potential concerns: rumors of faculty harassment; changes to programs and courses without input from faculty; less parent engagement.

“There was unfortunately no input as to the selection of Ms. Jahoda as interim acting principal when [former principal Anthony Barbetta] transferred,” the petition states. “In her three months as interim acting principal, Ms. Jahoda has demonstrated that she is not the right fit for this school. We believe that Ms. Jahoda might be a very good fit for other schools, but we believe that this is simply not working out.”

Alex Chen, 17, is the president of the student union at Townsend Harris. He told the Queens Tribune that the issue was not between Jahoda and the students directly—from his own dealings, Chen said, Jahoda seemed polite. But reports from faculty have suggested otherwise. Chen said that he saw teachers who left meetings distressed, but they would not tell him what was discussed. He said that Jahoda has not been very open in communicating with students, parents and faculty, and that distressed teachers hurt the overall trusting atmosphere of Townsend Harris.

“We have trust in each other and we have a familial connection with the faculty and even the principal,” he said. “The principal, she is not open, she’s not friendly with our teachers or with the faculty and we need that to change.”

Chen also referenced a Classic article, which cites anonymous sources who accuse Jahoda of abuse. The article says that, in response to a suggestion that Jahoda should “be more present in the school’s halls,” Jahoda reportedly responded with inappropriate language. (Jahoda denied the claims while speaking to the Classic). Anonymous sources told the Classic that they feared retaliation from Jahoda and that faculty members were leaving meetings in tears.

Chen garnered attention after the live sit-in video showed him having a tense conversation with Deputy Superintendent Leticia Pineiro. Chen said that he had planned the sit-in around the superintendent’s visit.

The video caught the attention of parents, according to Townsend Harris PTA Co-President Susan Karlic. Karlic declined to comment on specifics related to the sit-in, but said, “Parents are extremely disturbed by the video and are demanding more information.” She added that there will be a PTA meeting this Thursday where more details will be discussed.

Jahoda was unavailable for comment. The Department of Education responded to a request with a statement:

“The C-30 process of hiring a principal for Townsend Harris High School has not yet occurred. Principal hiring and assignment decisions are made by the superintendent in accordance with the Chancellor’s Regulations, and based on consultations with members of the school community. We listen closely to the feedback and concerns of all school communities, and engage with them as part of the C-30 process.”

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.