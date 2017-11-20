Townsend Harris Student Journalists Honored With Award

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

The intrepid student reporters at Townsend Harris High School, whose reporting last year attracted attention for highlighting alleged aggressive behavior by the school’s interim acting principal, were awarded for their work last week.

The Student Press Law Center has awarded Townsend Harris’ school newspaper, the Townsend Harris High School Classic, with its 2017 Courage in Student Journalism Award to commemorate the paper’s work.

From December 2016 to April, the Townsend Harris High School community was wracked with tension as students, parents and teachers called for the removal of interim acting principal Rosemarie Jahoda. Much of the unease with Jahoda surfaced after student reporters at the Townsend Harris High School Classic unearthed tape recordings, tracked down insider sources, live streamed rallies and battled accusations of “fake news” from administrators.

The Classic’s reporting was frequently cited by other local reporters covering the leadership crisis at the school. The paper wrote about accusations that Jahoda vulgarly refused to interact with students in the school’s hallways before class, referred to a popular teacher and union rep as “useless,” and was not strong enough in her response to an alleged hate speech incident.

Editor-in-chief Sumaita Hasan and Managing Editor Mehrose Ahmad spoke to the Queens Tribune in March, following news that a representative from District 26 Superintendent Elaine Lindsey’s office referred to stories about Jahoda as “fake news.”

“I feel like a lot of people might think that we’re not real journalists because we’re in high school, but I feel like we’re doing some real reporting, since all of these outlets are using our sources as a primary source,” Hasan told the Tribune at the time. “And my co-editors and I, we really, truly work hard to confirm every detail of every article.”

Now, Hasan is a freshman in the Macaulay Honors program at Hunter College, while Ahmad is a freshman at Barnard College of Columbia University.

“Receiving this award directly refutes the label of ‘fake news’ that members of the Department of Education used to target our work,” Ahmad said in a statement. “This award demonstrates how our simple mission of trying to provide our direct community with accurate news developed into something much more admirable. I think that this award also will allow other student journalists to recognize how much impact they can have on a wide range of communities.”

Following months of unrest, Jahoda was not selected to take on a permanent position at Townsend Harris. The current principal is Brian Condon.

The award is given out in conjunction with the Student Press Law Center, Center for Scholastic Journalism at Kent State University and National Scholastic Press Association. The Center for Scholastic Journalism gave a $1,000 award to The Classic.

