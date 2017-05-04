Tony Avella Suspends Mayoral Campaign

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

State Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) is suspending his long-shot bid for mayor, his campaign announced on Thursday, citing an inability to keep up with the funding of his opponents.

“I have found that staying in this race without being beholden to dark money is becoming increasingly difficult,” Avella said. “Therefore, it is with a somber heart that I announce that as of today I am officially suspending my campaign for mayor of New York City. Throughout my career in government, I have prided myself on being an outsider who made it to the inside and got things done. Unfortunately, in a race like this, being an outsider doesn’t get you much. These days, it seems, elections are won with dollars, not votes.”

Avella has long been a critic of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s policies, such as his controversial decision to house homeless individuals and families in hotels. He also doubled down on his criticisms in the announcement of his suspension.

“When the election year politics end and this mayor has to focus on governing, we will see his flaws,” he said. “As New Yorkers, we will have to hope and pray that his mismanagement of the city does not run our city any further into the ground or slow our progress anymore.”

He acknowledged that his candidacy had always been an “uphill battle” against “an incumbent mayor with deep pockets.” But he added that he would still be active in his district.

“I will not stop fighting against the current mayor or anyone who tries to slow the progress of our great borough and city. I will continue to pass progressive legislation, fight to make New York more affordable, and ensure that the government works for everyone,” he said.

Avella launched his mayoral campaign in December in front of the Holiday Inn Express in Maspeth that, over the summer, was the center of protests against de Blasio’s controversial policy of using hotels as homeless shelters. At his announcement, Avella was surrounded by hundreds of supporters, many of whom had been taking part in the near-daily protests. Avella, who had been a staunch supporter of the protestors, used the homelessness issue as a springboard for his candidacy.

“It’s time to stop dumping homeless families and individuals in hotels and motels throughout the city without support services and the prospect of stable long-term housing and without community notification or involvement,” he said at the time.

Early on, Avella’s campaign struggled to keep up financially with his opponents. In January, when campaign contributions were publicly released, Avella had only raised $725. Two other Queens politicians, Councilmen Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest) and Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside), had raised $425,798 and $389,228, respectively, despite not announcing a run for any seat.

At the time, Avella’s Communications Director Conner Quinn told the Queens Tribune that with the holidays having just passed, the campaign “didn’t feel comfortable hitting up cash strapped constituents for money.”

As of Thursday’s suspension, his campaign raised $34,853.76. His Democratic opponent, de Blasio, raised $3,708,882.20. Republican candidate Paul Massey raised $2,512,278.22.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.