Tom Petty To Play Forest Hills Stadium Summer 2017

Forest Hills Stadium 2017 line-up is starting to look as legendary as last year’s.

Tom Petty announced on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night that he and the Heartbreakers, will be performing at Forest Hills Stadium on July 26 and 27 next summer.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreaker are undoubtedly one of the most iconic bands in American music history. This tour, which begins on April 20, 2017 in Oklahoma City, is part of their 40th Anniversary Tour.

It continues throughout the summer with more dates, including on the west coast, still to be announced.

Tickets for these shows at Forest Hills Stadium, will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, January 14 at 10 a.m. EST at ForestHillsStadium.com.

To further commemorate the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers are releasing two companion vinyl box sets featuring their entire studio album repertoire. Both box sets are available today via UMe and Reprise/Warner Bros. All LPs in the limited-edition box sets have been pressed on 180-gram vinyl with replica artwork. Several of these albums have been out of print on vinyl for years and most albums have been re-mastered for this release.