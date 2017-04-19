“The Tick” Films In Glendale

Share 0

The new Amazon action/comedy series “The Tick” was filming on Monday on Union Turnpike and 81st Avenue in Glendale. The titular character is played by British thespian Peter Serafinowicz, perhaps best known to American audiences as Denarian Saal in “Guardians of the Galaxy”. The actress in the driver’s seat is Valorie Curry, most famous for her role as a kidnapper in the Kevin Bacon led cult thriller “The Following.” She most recently appeared in the adaptation of Philip Roth’s novel “American Pastoral” starring Ewan McGregor. -Jon Cronin