Share 0

George Fox, founder of the Society of Friends, commonly called Quakers, preached under two oak trees in Flushing in 1672. Their location is marked by this monument on Bowne Street, in Flushing.

If you have historical photos or postcards you would like to share with the Queens Tribune, send them to us by mail at Queens Tribune c/o Throwback Thursday, 150-50 14th Rd., Whitestone, NY 11357. Or you can email them to editor @queenstribune.com or Tweet us @QueensTrib with the hashtag #TBT