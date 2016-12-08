Throwback Thursdays – Queensboro Bridge, Long Island City

Share 0

The Queensboro Bridge defined the Borough of Queens and is easily twice the length of the other lower East River Bridges. The Queens approach was designed as a future market mirroring the Bridgemarket under its Manhattan approach.

If you have historical photos or postcards you would like to share with the Queens Tribune, send them to us by mail at Queens Tribune c/o Throwback Thursday, 150-50 14th Rd., Whitestone, NY 11357. Or you can email them to editor@queenstribune.com or Tweet us @QueensTrib with the hashtag #TBT