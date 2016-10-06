Throwback Thursdays – Crystal Lake, Richmond Hill

Photo Courtesy WOODHAVEN CULTURAL AND HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Queens residents would often ice-skate, picnic, boat, or fish on this glacial pond once located west of Lefferts Boulevard between Austin Street and Grenfell Street. In the mid-1890s, the lake was used as a hazard for the nine-hole Richmond Hill Golf Course. In 1909 the lake was filled in. It would become the site of the Kew Gardens Rail Road Station and the Golf Course became the community of Kew Gardens.
If you have historical photos or postcards you would like to share with the Queens Tribune, send them to us by mail at Queens Tribune c/o Throwback Thursday, 150-50 14th Rd., Whitestone, NY 11357. Or you can email them to editor @queenstribune.com or Tweet us @QueensTrib with the hashtag #TBT