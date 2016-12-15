Three Sloan Award Winners From Queens

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Seven science and math teachers from across New York City were selected last week as recipients of the 8th Annual Sloan Awards for Excellence in Teaching Science and Mathematics. The Fund for the City of New York announced the recipients, who received their awards at a Dec. 8 ceremony. The awards recognize creative science and mathematics teachers in the city’s public high schools. The awards provide each teacher with a $5,000 prize and each school a $2,500 award to strengthen its science and math programs.

Of this year’s seven winners, three came from Queens: Maria Elizabeth Dela Cruz from Newtown High School in Elmhurst, Margaret Savitzky from Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Education High School in Jamaica and Manjot Singh from John Bowne High School in Flushing. The awards were decided from applications submitted by parents, students, teachers and administrators. The Queens Tribune had the opportunity to speak to Dela Cruz and Savitzky about their work and their reactions to winning the awards.

Margaret Savitzky, a former chiropractor who began teaching at Thomas A. Edison in 2002, uses her knowledge from the field to prepare students for careers in health care. She describes Thomas A. Edison as being “quite different from your average academic high school,” in that students take all the traditional academic courses in addition to a career-oriented program. So while she teaches AP Chemistry and Science Research, Savitzky also teaches a specialized program called “Medical Assisting.” Students stay in the program from 10th grade into their senior year. Seniors take a certification exam that can lead to working opportunities at hospitals, doctors offices or medical facilities.

Savitzky’s class focuses on giving students a strong foundation in the health care profession by providing a hands-on approach—that’s what set her apart as a Sloan winner.

“It’s actually being able to learn how to draw blood, learn to perform EKGs, learn to do blood pressure, they get the opportunity to go and do internships at a local hospital as well as rehab center,” she said.

“That’s what lends creativity to the whole program.”

Savitzky said she was “stunned” to win the award, and sees her impact mostly in the students who come back to visit—especially those who come to help seniors with their certification. She added that the money would go towards new equipment for her program—necessary to keep the curriculum “current and dynamic,” she said.

She also gave her take on the education profession in Queens, particularly in public schools.

“I think we’re not being appreciated for how much is going on,” she said. “You only do hear about the negative about lack of education, but that’s not really the reality.”

“There’s a lot of good things coming out of the Queens public schools,” she said.

Maria Elizabeth Dela Cruz is a former civil engineer and a 14-year AP Calculus teacher at Newtown High School in Elmhurst. She said she was “overwhelmed” after winning the world, but it was more fun to see her students excited, telling their neighbors and friends.

“I didn’t realize that getting this award meant more to my students than it meant to me,” she said. “I’m really excited about it, but there’s bigger challenges now because, what do I do next?”

Dela Cruz believes that her teaching style is centered on eliminating the fear of math. She believes that it was the students’ interviews that put her in consideration for the award.

“They saw how my students enjoyed what they were doing,” she said. “The fear of math was not there.”

To eliminate the fear of math, Dela Cruz drives home the idea that all ideas are welcome—most students, she says, don’t want to engage with math because they don’t want to say something wrong.

“I tried to encourage my students to just say what they were thinking at that moment, their ideas and all that,” she said. “Then we start from there.”

She said that the money will go to good use—books for the department and funding to finance her biggest project, her math contests.

“Public School teachers usually would pull out money from their own pockets just to get things for the classroom,” she said. “I’m really glad that now I’m going to have more money”

It’s this frequent lack of money that Dela Cruz thinks needs to be improved in Queens. Looking at the profession of teaching in the borough, she said that Queens schools need more attention.

“Sometimes I get jealous when I hear other teachers from other boroughs getting bigger budgets, getting bigger funds for whatever projects or whatever,” she said. “I would think that maybe the Queens schools really need a lot of support in that aspect, to give more, especially struggling schools, more financial assistance for after school programs.”

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.