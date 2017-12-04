Three Queens Students Nominated For Prestigious Award

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Three Queens high school students have been nominated for one of the highest honors in the country.

Genesis Santana from Aviation High School in Long Island City, Franklyn Bernabe of Long Island City High School and Emily Ramprashad of John Bowne High School in Flushing were among 25 high school seniors in New York State nominated for the 2018 Presidential Scholars Program.

The program selects one male and one female student from every state to be Presidential Scholars, awarding them with a trip to Washington D.C. in June and a medallion at a ceremony sponsored by the White House.

Ramprashad was selected under the program’s Career and Technical Education category.

“I am delighted to congratulate Emily Ramprashad of John Bowne High School on being nominated by the New York State Education Department as a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program,” said Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Flushing), who represents Ramprashad’s district in Albany. “Queens students as talented and hardworking as Emily deserve recognition by New York State and I thank Commissioner Elia and John Bowne High School for elevating and nurturing one of our best and brightest.”

Santana and Bernabe were nominated under the Academics and Arts category.

“Congratulations to Genesis Santana of Aviation High School and Franklyn Bernabe of Long Island City High School on their nominations to be a Presidential Scholar,” said Assemblywoman Catherine Nolan (D-Long Island City), whose Assembly district includes both schools. “I would like to thank Commissioner Elia and the State Education department for including students from our communities in Western Queens.”

