Thousands Attend Ecuadorian Parade in Jax Heights

BY TRONE DOWD

Editor

Ecuadorian Americans proudly showed their pride for their native country in Jackson Heights on Sunday as they chanted, cheered and sang alongside friends and family.

Sunday’s parade is an annual celebration of Ecuadorian Independence Day in the city. New York City is home to more than 200,000 people of Ecuadorian descent.

The parade ran from 69th Street to 86th Street along Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights. The procession was attended by elected officials, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, Public Advocate Letitia James and Queens Borough President Melinda Katz.

Prior to the start of the parade, officials met at the Jax Inn Diner, located at 72-12 Northern Blvd. The mayor gave brief remarks praising New York’s Ecuadorian population for its hard work and contributions to the city. He also praised Assemblyman Francisco Moya (D-Jackson Heights), the first Ecuadorian to serve as a state legislator, for his push to make sure that the people in his part of the borough are heard.

The parade featured local businesses and art institutions from all five boroughs.