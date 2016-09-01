Thoughtful Voting Rings Loud On Labor Day

Share 0

BY RON SHAFRAN

Voting is the cornerstone of a representative democracy. A vote cast by a working man or woman is as powerful as the vote cast by a billionaire.

The equation is simple but far-reaching. One person equals one vote, and one vote can make a great difference. Sadly, far too few people have been casting votes in the United States, a trend that diminishes the voice of the people.

On Labor Day, we are reminded that a democracy in which large numbers of people vote is critical to maintaining freedom, expanding opportunity, increasing the number of good jobs, educating our citizenry, protecting our environment, providing good health care and guaranteeing the promise of the golden years, just to name a few components of the quality of life that may follow from a society that votes.

When workers enter the voting booth, they would do well to consider who supports the rights of working men and women to join labor unions and bargain collectively. Since we are a nation of immigrants, we must consider whether the candidates propose to build the bridges necessary for millions of immigrants to pursue the American dream. In education, who is best qualified to make sure that all of our children, not just those from wealthy backgrounds, will be prepared with the skills and understandings needed to compete in a highly competitive global economy? Will we turn the clock back on health care, and abandon policies that now mandate that all be insured, and that none can be denied because of pre-existing conditions? Will we return to the time when our nation was wholly dependent upon foreign oil, when we had to wait on gas lines, and when we were ingesting deadly air and water pollutants? Or will we continue on the road to energy independence and clean air and drinking water?

It’s also true that communities in many states that have been traditionally underrepresented in the democratic process are being threatened by significant and discriminatory barriers to voting. Can we afford to allow this to happen?

Why vote? Because voting matters to the health of the American political system and to the people who participate in it. Elected officials know who votes. If your community or group is turning out well below other neighborhoods, elected officials will pay less attention to your needs and desires. Those who vote have a greater ability to impact the world around them.

Voter turnout is traditionally high for adults 65 and older, and actually rose in the last presidential election to 71.9 percent from 70.3 percent in 2008. Young adults, on the other hand, had the poorest voting record, just 21 percent, and adults, ages 25 to 64 voted at only 37 percent.

As for the increase in senior voting, part of it has been attributed to the rise in the number of people who are now in the 65-plus age group, the fastest-growing demographic in America. Indeed, as baby-boomers age and increase in numbers, seniors’ share of the electorate rose by 6 percent, while the younger voters’ share declined by the same 6 percent.

At a time when there are daily examples of people in other nations spilling blood for the right to freely elect their representatives, in the United States voter turnout dropped from 40.9 percent in 2010 to 36.3 percent in 2014. If we focus on where we came from and where we want to go, the importance of thoughtful voting will ring especially loud on Labor Day.