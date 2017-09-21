Thalia Theatre Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Sunnyside’s Thalia Spanish Theatre will kick off this year’s performance in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday.

Paying homage to Spain, the Thalia Spanish Theatre will present “Divas de España,” which will present an evening filled with laughter, music and dance, while celebrating legendary Spanish divas.

Performer Inma Heredia will celebrate the goddesses of yesteryear and their music, from classic chanteuse Rocio Jurado to the icy silver glamour of Sara Montiel as well as the coquettish flamboyance of Charo and the flamenco tour de force of Lola Flores. The show will demonstrate how these women fueled Heredia’s own journey of becoming a Spanish diva of comedy, song and dance.

The show will be performed in English, while the songs are in Spanish.

Divas de España will perform on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. from Sept. 22 through Oct. 8. Tickets are on sale for $35.

For more information, visit www.thaliatheatre.org.