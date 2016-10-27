Teen Killed In Traffic Accident On Cross Bay

Share 1

BY JON CRONIN

Early Monday morning two 13-year-old girls were struck by a vehicle on Cross Bay Boulevard while on their way to school.

The police were called at 6:42 a.m. to the crosswalk at Cross Bay Boulevard near 149 Avenue. Their investigation determined that a 55-year-old male operating a green Chevy sedan was traveling southbound on Cross Bay Boulevard at 149 Avenue, when the vehicle struck the two girls while they were crossing Cross Bay Boulevard eastbound.

Emergency Medical Services transported both girls to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. One girl, identified as Jazmine Marin of Ozone Park, sustained severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other girl, whose name was not released by the NYPD, sustained a leg injury and is listed in stable condition. The driver of the Chevy sedan remained at the scene. The NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is continuing the investigation.

State Sen. Joe Addabbo released a statement on the incident: “I am deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred today in Ozone Park which claimed the life of one young girl and injured another. As the father of two young girls myself, I can only imagine the pain these families are feeling, and my thoughts and prayers are with them as they cope with this horrific incident.”

He added, “Today’s accident unfortunately highlights a major issue that parents and families in Ozone Park have been fighting against for months – students crossing a major roadway such as Cross Bay Boulevard. The idea of having young students cross this roadway has been a serious safety concern. As we offer our support to the families of these young girls, I will continue to advocate for the safety of the students to always come first and work toward safer school corridors by promoting the need for additional crossing guards, proper crosswalks and appropriate zoning for local schools.”

Assembly candidate Stacey Pheffer-Amato stated, “I am shocked and saddened by the accident this morning that took the life of one of our young students and injured another. This is a terrible day for the Robert Goddard school community and for all of Ozone Park. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of these two young girls during this incredibly difficult time.

“While we await the full details of this tragedy, it has long been clear to our community that this particular intersection is a danger to students on their way to and from class. This was why I recently joined our elected officials and community leaders in calling for zoning changes to the new Albert Road School. Forcing students to navigate Cross Bay Boulevard during the morning and afternoon rush hour will only increase the potential for accidents. As a mother and educator, I will continue to fight to ensure the safety of our children as they travel from home to the classroom door.”

Harold Paez, president of Community Education Council 27, stated that now is the time to mourn with the family and not make statements concerning the zoning of PS 335, the new school in Ozone Park. He said CEC 27’s thoughts are with the family of the young girl who passed and that one of their board members is part of her family.

The NYC Department of Transportation is currently beginning to implement safety measures on Cross Bay Boulevard as part of the Select Bus Service and Vision Zero programs. The implementations would create wider crosswalks and extended corners.

