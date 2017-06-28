Teen Found Unconscious In Underwear On Woodside Street

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

Police reported that they are investigating what is believed to be the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl, who was found unconscious and in her underwear on Monday at 70th and 47th streets in Woodside in the confines of the 108 Precinct.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said in a press conference on June 27 that the girl was spotted and police were called at approximately 2 a.m. on June 26. EMS revived the girl upon arrival and took her to the hospital.

“We believe it is a sexual assault, she could not articulate anything at the time,” Boyce said. “It took a little while to get a substantive narrative.”

Boyce noted that the NYPD was able to speak with her friends and trace their steps back to a location at 10 p.m. He said that police are looking to track down the men with whom the girl left the initial location, which is three or four blocks away from where she was found.

Previously published reports stated that the girl was in a pool hall with friends nearby. The friends saw her leave the establishment with two men, who came back approximately half an hour later and told the girl’s friends that she was throwing up and they needed to take her home.

“We have to go back with special victims’ detectives and find out exactly what happened,” Boyce said, who added that it would be unclear if the girl was drugged until tests come back.