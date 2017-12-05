Teen Arrested In Slaying Of Astoria Man

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

A Long Island City teen could face 25 years in prison after allegedly killing a 20-year-old Astoria man on Dec. 2, the Queens district attorney said.

Queens DA Richard Brown stated that at approximately 4:10 p.m., in front of 14-01 36th St. in Astoria, Javyn McNish, 19, was allegedly caught on video shooting Jarrel Lewis, 20, twice in the torso and once in the hand.

McNish, 19, of 21st Street in Long Island City, was arraigned on Dec. 4 in Queens Criminal Court before Judge Danielle Hartman and charged with second-degree murder and two-counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The Judge held McNish without bail and ordered him to return to court on Dec. 18. If convicted, the defendant faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

“The senseless killing of this young man is another example of why my office remains vigilant in the fight to rid the streets of Queens County of illegal firearms,” Brown said. “The defendant showed no respect for human life when he viciously shot a 20-year-old man who had a long life ahead of him. He will be vigorously prosecuted.”