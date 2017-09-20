Sutphin BID Festival To Debut On Saturday

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

This Saturday, the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District is holding its inaugural Harvest Festival on the Southeast Queens commercial strip, highlighting the diversity of Queens and the versatility of the borough’s booming businesses.

Sutphin BID Executive Director Glenn Greenidge spoke with the Queens Tribune about his hopes for the upcoming event.

“We wanted to highlight the boulevard and bring people out,” Greenidge said. “There are a lot of festivals around the city that do similar things for those business corridors. We felt that this would be something that we could do to bring the presence of Sutphin Boulevard to other neighborhoods in Queens and New York City.”

There are a number of activities and vendors planned for the festival, including fashion shows, martial arts exhibits, marching bands and other performances. Radio personality Dr. Bob Lee, of WBLS FM, will act as the event’s MC. The festival will also feature international cuisine and goods.

“We’re looking to have vendors from [various] cultures,” Greenidge said. “We’ll have Caribbean cuisine, Latin American dishes, African American food, Bangladeshi cuisine. We’re also going to have the same kind of crafters. Local people who make jewelry, clothing, knitted wear and so on. My tagline is, ‘We don’t want to be just sausages and corn.’”

The Sutphin Boulevard Harvest Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Hillside Avenue and Jamaica Avenue. For more information on the event, call the Sutphin BID at (718) 281-2110.