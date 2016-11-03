Suspect Arrested In Attack On Jamaica Senior

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

Editor

Police have arrested the man responsible for striking a 69-year-old woman to the ground, gravely injuring her shortly after an altercation in a Jamaica bodega.

The suspect, 28-year-old Richard “Kwasi” Springer, was arrested Monday afternoon by the New York City Police Department’s Regional Fugitive Task Force. The arrest comes 16 days after the shocking incident took place outside of the Sutphin King Deli and Grill corner store. Springer punched the elderly woman, Eve Gentillon. Springer was reported to be lying low in the weeks following the assault. Police were able to get their lead by investigating those who may have known Springer, who eventually turned himself in.

According to Executive Officer Kristal Johnson, Springer has 13 prior arrests for assault, robbery and burglary.

When the incident occurred, southeast Queens leaders united to demand action on the matter. Councilman Ruben Wills (D-Jamaica) told the Queens Tribune that from the moment the footage of the assault was released to the public, many members of the community were worried that the incident would not receive the attention it deserved. To quell this worry, Wills led the effort to get in touch with NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill and Patrol Borough Queens South Assistant Chief David Barrere in order to voice the concern with law enforcement.

“They all assured us,” Wills said. “[They said] ‘We are on this and we will apprehend this guy.’ This will not be tolerated in this community at all. Their voice spoke as one.”

Wills held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to formally thank O’Neill, Barrere and officers of the 103rd Precinct. The councilman and Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman, state Sen. Leroy Comrie and U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks released a joint statement to express their relief at the news.

“We rejoice at the news that this individual is no longer roaming the streets of our community,” the statement read. “Although we firmly believe in the core principle of our criminal justice system that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty, there is no denying that what we witnessed on that video several weeks ago is as brazen and callous an act as ever witnessed, and we are repulsed by it. That this fugitive was given safe harbor by residents within this community for over two weeks is wholly unacceptable.”

The Gentillon family was supposed to be in attendance at Tuesday’s press conference. They backed out at the last minute, but thanked the NYPD for its work. Details on the condition of the victim are unknown as of this writing, as the family has decided to keep her status private until further notice. However, Wills did tell the Tiribune that her “injuries are serious” and that she is “going to need all of the expertise of the doctors and those tending to her at the hospital, as well as all the prayers from everybody in our community.”

“We have to address the mental-health issues that exist,” said Kenny Carter, president of Father’s Alive in the Hood (F.A.I.T.H.). “There has to be something mentally wrong with a person that’ll walk out of a store, see an elderly woman and just punch her out of nowhere. This has to be addressed.

Community Board 12 chairwoman Adrienne Adams said that the assault had a personal effect on her.

“As a grandmother I tell you, I’ve personally been on edge since this incident has happened,” she said.

Springer is currently awaiting arraignment in central booking.

Reach Trone Dowd at (718) 357-7400 x123 tdowd@queenspress.com or @theloniusly