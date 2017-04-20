Suozzi Opens Queens District Office

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Little Neck) opened his Queens district office on Wednesday, celebrating the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new office, located at 250-02 Northern Blvd. in Little Neck, shares the building with Prime Realty, which occupies the first floor. The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, although Suozzi said that he hopes the office will be open four days per week beginning in May. Suozzi’s Third Congressional District mostly encompasses Nassau and Suffolk counties, but also contains a segment of northeast Queens, including Whitestone and Little Neck. Suozzi also has an office in Huntington.

“The purpose of this office is for me to be present here in Queens,” Suozzi said. “I’m in Washington an awful lot of time, but I’ve got to be present throughout the district on a regular basis, taking care of the issues here locally.”

Suozzi explained that he would have caseworkers at the office to address issues such as immigration, social security or other local concerns.

On its inaugural day, the office was packed with local elected officials and civic leaders who came to support Suozzi, including Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Assemblymen Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside), David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), Community Board 11 District Manager Susan Seinfeld, Chairwoman Christine Haier, and longtime civic activist and Community Board 7 member Warren Schreiber.

Meng, whose congressional district neighbors Suozzi’s, praised the congressman’s involvement on the issue of airplane noise. Suozzi, with Meng’s support, was appointed as co-chair of the congressional Quiet Skies Caucus, a group of Congress members advocating for the mitigation of airplane noise above communities. That group was co-founded by Meng.

“Tom is someone who I have worked with in just the last 100 days and he has really hit the ground running,” Meng said.

“Tom is always moving around; he’s always working; he’s always trying to make sure that his constituents are taken care of.”

Suozzi is also on the congressional armed services committee and recently toured Afghanistan, Jordan, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. But he said that having the office in Queens will ensure that he is accessible to the borough’s constituents.

“I love Queens, I feel comfortable in Queens, I really liked campaigning here and I like doing the politics here in Queens as well,” he said. “And I’m very happy to have this job.”

