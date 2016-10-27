Suozzi And Martins In A Heated Race

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

3rd Congressional District

Since U.S. Rep. Steve Israel (D-Melville) announced that he would not be seeking re-election this year, the race for his seat in the 3rd Congressional District has grown more and more contentious.

The two contenders are current state senator for the 7th Senate District Jack Martins (R-Mineola) and former Nassau County Executive Tom Suozzi.

Martins, born in Jamaica, Queens, spent most of his life in Long Island’s Mineola, where he would begin his political career as mayor in 2003. He served there until 2009 and was elected to the state senate in 2010. Before politics, Martins was a practicing lawyer from 1993 to 2007, and has served as a principal in his parents’ construction company since 2007.

Throughout his campaign, Martins has touted his financial record, pointing to the fact that he lowered Mineola’s debt by 35 percent; at a Bay Terrace candidates’ forum back in September, he described himself as “the only person in this race who’s actually cut taxes.” On his website, he points out that as a state senator, he “cut middle class taxes, manufacturing tax rates and corporate tax rates to their lowest levels in decades.” At the same candidates’ forum, he painted himself as a sharp change of direction from President Obama’s America, citing a lack of jobs, the Affordable Care Act and the Iran nuclear deal as contributing factors to a lowering quality of life in America over the past eight years.

Tom Suozzi is a CPA and attorney. He began his political career much like Martins: as the mayor of his hometown. Suozzi grew up in Glen Cove, Long Island, and served as mayor from 1994 to 2001. In 2002, he was elected as Nassau County Executive, where he would remain until 2009. While he has admitted that he raised taxes at that time, he considered those raises a necessary step to steer Nassau County from the brink of bankruptcy.

Suozzi’s key campaign message is that he is tough enough to fight dysfunction in Washington. His strategy has echoed some of his past strategies. In 2004, while serving as Nassau County Executive, he created a website called FixAlbany.com, which sought to expose and correct corruption on the state level. This past August, he attempted to add a new party line to his ballot: “Fix Washington.” The line was meant to keep the campaign focused on issues and not political games, which Suozzi says are the source of problems in Washington. He announced the idea after the National Republican Congressional Committee issued press releases calling him “Taxin’ Tom.”

In a press conference at the time, Suozzi called the criticism “phony-baloney hypocrisy,” saying that Martins also raised taxes as mayor of Mineola. (An advisor to the Martins campaign responded at the time, reiterating that Martins was “the only candidate in this race who voted to lower taxes.”)

Suozzi believes that political insults distract from finding real, bipartisan solutions to problems like immigration, gun control and climate change.

“Thirty years we’ve been talking about these issues, they don’t get fixed,” Suozzi said at the Bay Terrace forum he attended with Martins in September.

Martins supporters pushed back against Suozzi, challenging the nominating petition signatures needed to put “Fix Washington” on the ballot line. They alleged that they were rife with fraud, and even included three names belonging to deceased people. After a court dismissed the case Martins appealed, asking for a line-by-line review. A month-long legal battle ultimately led Suozzi to withdraw the bid for “Fix Washington” entirely, accusing Martins of wasting time and money with the same political games “Fix Washington” was trying to stop, according to previously published reports.

Martins enjoys endorsements and backing from former Republican presidential primary candidate Carly Fiorina, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Republican Congressional Committee, among others. Suozzi has endorsements from Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, The New York Times, and the environmental groups the New York League of Conservation Voters and the Long Island Environmental Voters Forum.

The 3rd congressional district is mostly centered in Nassau County, where the candidates have spent most of their time, but it stretches into Whitestone, Bay Terrace, Little Neck and Bellerose Manor.

