Suozzi Appointed As Vice Charman Of Problem Solvers

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Huntington) was named as the vice-chairman for a bipartisan coalition of 20 Republicans and 20 Democrats known as the Problem Solvers Caucus.

Suozzi argued that the caucus will help him fulfill key campaign promises of getting things done in the face of Washington gridlock. The group works closely with No Labels, an advocacy organization that supports bipartisanship.

“When I was campaigning for office, I repeatedly spoke about my desire to create a ‘band of doers,’” said Suozzi. “I wanted to bring Democrats and Republicans together to actually get things done. The Problem Solver’s Caucus is exactly what I was looking for.”

The group is led by Josh Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) and Tom Reed (R-New York).

Suozzi is also serving on the House Committees on Foreign Relations and Armed Services.

-James Farrell