Sunnyside Landlord Arrested On Stalking, Harrassment Charges

By Jon Cronin, Editor

A Sunnyside landlord who was accused of creating a hostile environment by covering his building’s lobby with Confederate and Nazi propaganda has been arrested on stalking charges upon his return to the United States.

Neil Milano, 70, was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged in the stalking and harassment of a former tenant at the building he manages in Sunnyside.

“I’m very happy about it,” said Lynn Calvacca, who owns two condos in the building that Milano manages, located at 47-55 39th Place.

At a press conference on Aug. 24 that was aimed to shed light on the propaganda and alleged intimidation by Milano, Calvacca said that the woman whom he allegedly harassed and stalked finally had to move out. He had been charging her for overnight guests, yelling at her about how she threw out her garbage and once allegedly grabbed her.

Calvacca said, “I think there are a lot of people coming out of the woodwork,” Calvacca said. “We needed someone with a brave front.”

She noted that a number of tenants at the building had contacted the city’s Commission on Human Rights regarding the matter. The commission is conducting an investigation into the issue.

Calvacca added that she has heard from people in the building, who are pleased to hear about Milano’s arrest. However, they are also concerned about repercussions, now that Milano is out on bail.

“As soon as he got back, all the hot water was gone,” she said. “We don’t know if it was him, but now it is fixed.”

When a plumber arrived to restore hot water to the building on Monday, Calvacca said that she recalled the plumber saying that something was blocking a sensor that caused the hot water to turn off.

Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer’s (D-Sunnyside) office confirmed that there will be a NYPD community affairs officer placed outside the building to keep an eye on the situation.

“The people of this building have been terrorized for far too long,” Van Bramer said on Tuesday. “We have an obligation to ensure that tenants are safe in their own homes and that there are no acts of retaliation for speaking out against harassment and intimidation. With the arrest of Mr. Milano, I hope that the people of this condominium can feel safer, more secure, and find peace of mind knowing that the NYPD and our city government are ready and able to act and monitoring the situation in the condominium closely.”

Milano, who had been out of the country and returned over the weekend, is scheduled to appear in Queens Criminal Court in Kew Gardens on Sept. 8.

