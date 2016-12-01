Study Seeks To Re-Market Jamaica Ave.

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

A study to aid the economic feasibility of a 14-block section of Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven was presented on Tuesday at Woodhaven Manor to attract more businesses to the Jamaica Avenue corridor.

The study was commissioned last year by the Queens Economic Development Corporation, the Woodhaven BID and Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park).

In the study the QEDC remarked, “While the retail strip is dense and active, it is not maximizing its economic potential. While local consumer spending power exceeded $683 million in 2015, Jamaica Avenue failed to capture much of those dollars due to shoppers’ choosing to do business elsewhere.”

Some of the recommendations made in the presentation were to have a comprehensive graffiti removal plan in conjunction with the QEDC, Ulrich’s office and the Woodhaven BID, all of which have their own graffiti removal programs.

Ricardi Calixte, deputy director of the QEDC, stated that the excellent current storefront quality of the Jamaica Avenue businesses is largely because of the dedication of the Woodhaven BID.

He recommended the addition of apparel stores, a streetscape enhancement plan (for which the BID is seeking funding) and vacant property inventory, and the invitation of pop-up stores to empty store fronts.

The QEDC also recommended a Neighborhood Retail Opportunity document that could be distributed to various stakeholders and potential investors. The document would highlight what the community has to offer through its economic base.

“Some of the challenges that must be addressed are the lack of certain business types (i.e., apparel, electronics, fitness center) in the district and continuing to improve its physical appearance. These conditions, in addition to the increased cost for commercial space, have contributed to some retail vacancies,” noted Calixte.

When Calixte noted that apparel stores that sell suits or dresses were missing from the corridor, Mark Gallagher, owner of the Manor Delicatessen on Jamaica Avenue, stated apparel stores like that could not survive on the avenue. He added that they were once there decades ago, but did not survive. He also noted that Calixte was the only person he had seen in a suit on Jamaica Avenue that day.

Gallagher added that Jamaica Avenue lacks a high-quality restaurant. He and others commented that while there are many eateries on Jamaica Avenue, there are none where someone can sit down and have a meal.

Calixte stated that most of the patrons of the avenue are within a one-mile radius of the stores, and that some potential consumers are lost to Queens Center Mall three miles away; Austin Street in Forest Hill, which is two miles away; and even Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park, which is less than two miles away.

In the report, the QEDC stated that within “a one-mile radius in Woodhaven, more than $683 million was spent on goods and services in 2015. Over the next five years, the spending power will grow to nearly $725 million.”

In September 2015 Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) earmarked the funds through the Neighborhood Grant Development Initiative. He, in conjunction with Maria Thomson, president of the Woodhaven Business Improvement District, organized the study.

The study examined Jamaica Avenue between Forest Parkway and 100th Street.

