Study: Queens Colleges Help Students Prosper

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

A pair of colleges in Queens was ranked in the top 1 percent of schools nationwide in terms of social mobility, according to a study by the Equality of Opportunity Project. One of those colleges, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology in Flushing, was ranked number one out of 2,201 schools, when colleges with less than 300 students per class are included in the list.

The Equality of Opportunity Project is a think tank dedicated to using data to find policy solutions that can expand opportunity for Americans. Its latest study, “Mobility Report Cards: The Role of Colleges in Intergenerational Mobility,” collected data to determine a college’s “mobility rate,” or the percentage of students who come from the bottom 20 percent of earners and reach the top 20 percent. The study found that Vaughn College had the highest mobility rate at 16.4 percent, though it is a significantly smaller school with only 208 students per class, according to the study. CUNY Queens College, which was listed as having over 1,000 students per class, was ranked number 20, with a mobility rate of 7.1 percent, putting it in the top 1 percent of all colleges surveyed.

According to the Equality of Opportunity Project’s paper, it is likely the specialized nature of Vaughn’s program, which prepares students for careers in aviation and engineering, that makes it effective at moving students up the social ladder.

“Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology has a very high mobility rate, probably because it trains students in a highlytechnical and well-compensated field,” the researchers wrote. “Choice of field is an important element of student outcomes, and the causal effect of attending Vaughn, relative to a liberal arts school, is probably positive.”

They added that the study suggests that differences in major account for “relatively little of the variation across schools in mobility rates overall.”

Vaughn reacted to the rankings on Jan. 19, after the work was published.

“This recognition is further evidence that our mission is succeeding and that Vaughn continues to be a college of choice for so many students who want to achieve future success,” said Dr. Sharon B. DeVivo, in a statement. “This is a testament for our institution, and does not happen without so any working for years to achieve a truly transformational educational experience for our students.”

Queens College President Felix Matos Rodriguez expressed pride over the school’s ranking.

“Albeit this study is but one indicator, it powerfully demonstrates that when it comes to economic mobility, Queens College—approaching its 80th anniversary of serving the people of New York—is making a larger impact than virtually every other college in the country,” he said. “Queens College Students are active citizens, top-flight professionals, job creators and productive taxpayers … Hard-working students improving their economic standing and strengthening the economy of our city, state and nation is a story we can all be proud of.”

A number of other Queens colleges were not far behind. CUNY York College and Saint John’s University were ranked at 25 and 26, respectively, both with a mobility rate of 6.8 percent. CUNY LaGuardia Community College was at 40 with a rate of 6.1 percent. Queensborough Community College was ranked at 51 with a rate of 5.5 percent. All of those schools are in the top 3 percent of the list. They are also all in the bottom half of the list in terms of median parents’ household income, ranging from $30,900 at Vaughn to $69,200 at St. John’s.

According to the researchers, mid-tier schools, like those in the CUNY system, outperformed high-level schools in terms of mobility rate, but highly selective institutions—such as Harvard and other Ivy League academies—channeled more low-income students into the top 1 percent.

The New York Times created a searchable database of colleges, stemming off from the Equality of Opportunity Project’s work. They define the mobility rate differently, as “the likelihood that a student … moved up two or more income quintiles.”

By that metric, Queens College falls back to 71 out of 2,137 colleges in The New York Times’ database, still in the top 4 percent. Vaughn College remains at number one.

