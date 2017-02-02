 Students Threaten To Shoot Up Howard Beach School

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN, Editor

Two 13-year-old male students threatened to shoot up PS 146 in Howard Beach, this morning, the NYPD said.

According to the NYPD, at approximately 10 a.m. police responded to a 911 call regarding a posted threat through Snapchat from the two students who attend PS 146 located at 159th Avenue and 99th Street.

When the NYPD arrived, the school safety counterterrorism unit were informed by the school administration that the two male students posted through Snapchat that they were going to shoot up the school. The students were suspended and were released to their parents. The school was never evacuated.

Toya Holness, a spokesperson for the NYC Department of Education, said, “The NYPD swiftly responded and addressed the threat. Students and staff are safe and families are being notified. We’re continuing to work in close partnership with the NYPD to ensure the safety of all schools buildings.”

State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) posted on his Facebook page that his office has been coordinating with the 106th Precinct and the school. He wrote, “The situation involving [the stduents] threat to the school is under control and under investigation.”

He added, “I understand the student[s] have been suspended from school. It has been determined that the threat was a hoax and the student stated it was a prank. The students at PS 146 were never under any danger. Pranks and threats to the safety of school students must be taken seriously. I intend to follow up with the NYPD regarding this matter.”