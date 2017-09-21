Streets Converted To One-Way Near MS 172

Share 0

The two-way streets that border MS 172 in Glen Oaks have been converted to one-way streets in an effort to increase safety around the school, local officials announced on Sept. 15.

The streets—256th Street between 82nd and 81st avenues and 257th Street between 83rd and 81st avenues—were officially converted in July, officials said.

According to Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and MS 172 Principal Jeffrey Slivko, the streets have been a concern since at least 2004, when Slivko first took his position.

The two-way streets near the school encouraged double parking and students to run across streets into traffic during drop-off and pick-up times.

“By making it a one-way street, we’re reducing the conflicts of cars coming at each other, and it makes it easier when kids are walking to school, when they know they don’t have to look both ways for oncoming traffic,” said Borough Planner Craig Chin for the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT).

The DOT conducted a traffic study at Weprin’s request after a constituent contacted Weprin’s office two years ago. The constituent reported that a child had been struck by a vehicle, and he was concerned about traffic safety during drop-off and pick-up times. Weprin said that he had heard the concerns before.

“I am hopeful that this change will improve traffic safety conditions around MS 172,” Weprin said.

Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) acknowledged, however, that the conversion could be a “slight inconvenience” to the community—especially homeowners who live on the affected streets.

“The thought of a child being hurt or worse is far greater than any inconvenience that people may have,” he said.

–James Farrell