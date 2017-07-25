Stolen Tortoise Returned to Queens

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

A beloved tortoise, stolen from the Alley Pond Environmental Center last week, was returned safely to his home on Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.

Millennium, a 95-pound African spurred tortoise who has lived at APEC for more than 10 years, was initially traded to someone in Connecticut, the NYPD said. But the person then realized the tortoise was stolen and called the police on July 24 at 7 p.m.

The 111th Precinct announced Millennium’s recovery in a 7:11 a.m. tweet, and posted pictures of Millennium’s reunion with APEC staffers a few hours later. The mastermind behind the tortoise heist has yet to be apprehended.

APEC staff was glad to have Millennium back, and the tortoise celebrated his return with a kale salad, according to Sasha Sicard, executive assistant at APEC. Sicard added that Millennium is a popular part of the APEC community that visitors are always excited to see.

“We’re getting a flood of love from the community,” Sicard said. “He is our little ambassador.”

