Still Charitable After All These Years

By Jon Cronin, Editor

Paul Simon’s thoughts are, once again, escaping to his home borough and helping a local non-profit education charity in Long Island City.

The Material for the Arts, sponsored by the city’s Department of Culture Affairs, created a cozy 175 person venue for the artist to perform with local artist Skip Laplante on April 5.

LaPlante, who has collaborated with Simon before, makes musical instruments from items he finds scattered on streets throughout the city.

Harriet Taub, executive director of the MFTA, said LaPlante performed at Flushing Town Halll last summer with 130 wind chimes that he created. Afterwards, he was in a lurch as to what he would do with all of them.

She said, “We have a gallery, we’ll put them up.”

Simon heard about it and came to visit. When Taub heard that Simon was in the building, he had already begun snooping through the bins of surplus supplies they leave out for teachers to take home with them.

Taub escorted him to the part of the warehouse where school tours take part in projects. She said that when Simon entered a classroom, a teacher, “without missing a beat,” ran to the prolific folk rock singer and hugged him. Simon did not know her, said Taub, but he had been a part of her life for a long time.

Afterwards, Simon went to her office and had a chat. She said when friends of his are part of a worthy cause, he often will play a small benefit concert. “I could do that for you,” he told her.

Taub said that Simon thought he was only going to walk into the warehouse and just see his friend’s wind chime, “He was charmed by the artwork, the kids and the charity,” she said.

Ever since then everyone has been asking her, “Oh my gosh, everyone is asking how did you get Paul Simon.”

Taub said the group has 4,700 organizations as members of their non-profit and this concert will benefit all of them.

The limit has been set at 150 tickets that are selling at $500 to $750 each and then invited guests which may push the limit to 175. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were less than 30 tickets left.

She said that the small venue may get a bit more intimate for the audience. Simon told her that that if he feels good that night, he may stay after the concert to hang out.

The MFTA, which is in its 39th year collects surplus materials from businesses and individuals and redistributes them, free of charge, to nonprofits with arts programming and New York City public schools and diverts over 1.5 million pounds of material from the waste stream every year.

