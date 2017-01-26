Still Beating: Hospitals & Health Centers

With the closure of many borough hospitals in recent years, the healthcare crisis in Queens remains at the top of the residents’ list of concerns.
However, there are still a number of valuable and highly-rated hospitals, health centers and clinics open to serve Queens residents. Whether you’re suffering from Alzheimer’s, AIDS or cancer, rest assured there’s treatment close to home.
The New York State Health Department publishes a comprehensive list of hospitals both by location and by services at its Web site: hospitals.nyheatlh.gov. For information about New York Hospital of Queens facilities, visit nyhq.org.
Elmhurst Hospital Center
79-01 Broadway
Elmhurst, NY 11373
(718) 334-4000
nyc.gov/elmhursthospital
Flushing Hospital Medical Center
4500 Parsons Boulevard & 45th Avenue
Flushing, NY 11355
(718) 670-5000
flushinghospital.org
NORTH SHORE-LIJ Forest Hills Hospital
102-01 66th Rd.
Forest Hills, NY 11375
(718) 830-4000
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
8900 Van Wyck Expressway & 89th Avenue
Jamaica, NY 11418
(718) 206-6000
jamaicahospital.org
Long Island Jewish Medical Center
270-05 76th Ave.
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(718) 470-7000
northshorelij.com
Mount Sinai Hospital of Queens
25-10 30th Ave.
Long Island City, NY 11102
(718) 932-1000
mshq.org
New York Presbyterian Hospital
56-45 Main St.
Flushing, NY 11355
(718)-670-2000
nyhq.org
Parker Jewish Institute
271-11 76th Ave.
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 247-6500
www.parkerinstitute.org
Queens Hospital Center
82-68 164th St.
Jamaica, NY 11432
(718) 883-2350
nyc.gov/html/hhc/qhc/html/home/home.shtml
St. John’s Episcopal Hospital
327 Beach 19th St.
Far Rockaway, NY 11691
(718) 868-7320
ehs.org
CHILDRENS
St. Mary’s Hospital for Children
29-01 216 St.
Bayside, NY 11360
(718) 281-8500
stmaryskids.org
Cohen Children’s Medical Center
269-27 76th Ave.
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(718) 470-3000
northshorelij.com/ccmcny
NY PRESBYTERIAN QUEENS SPECIAL CENTERS
Ambulatory Care Centers
182-15 and 182-19 Horace Harding Expy.
Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
(718) 670-2903
The Julia and Ned Arnold Center for Radiation Oncology
56-45 Main St.
Flushing, NY 11355
(718) 670-1500
Comprehensive Breast Surgical Services
56-26 Main St.
Flushing, NY 11355
(718) 670-1185
The Cardiac Health Center
174-03 Horace Harding Expy.
Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
(718) 670-1695
Center for Dental and Oral Medicine
174-11 Horace Harding Expy.
Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
(718) 670-1060
The Center for Developmental Disabilities
59-16 174th St.
Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
(718) 670-2731
Center for Wound Healing
144-45 87th Ave.
Briarwood, NY 11435
(855) 480-4325
Family Health Center
136-56 39th Ave., Second floor
Flushing, NY 11354
(718) 886-7014
HealthOutreach: Services for Older Adults and their Families
57-15A Main St.
Flushing, NY 11355
(718) 670-1211
The Hollis Women’s Center
189-04 Hillside Ave.
Hollis, NY 11423
(718) 740-5545
Jackson Heights Family Health Center
73-15 Northern Blvd.
Jackson Heights, NY 11372
(718) 424-2788
Neurology Department
59-16 174th St.
Flushing, NY 11365
(718) 670-1777
OB/GYN Ambulatory Care Center
163-03 Horace Harding Expy.
Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
(718) 888-9121
The Pediatric Asthma Center
59-16 174th St.
Flushing, NY 11365
73-15 Northern Boulevard
Jackson Heights, NY 11372
(718) 670-1920
Queens Eye Center
174-15 Horace Harding
Expressway, NY 11355
(718) 661-8800
Silvercrest Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation
144-45 87th Ave.
Briarwood, NY 11435
(718) 480-4000
Specialty Care Center
138-47 Horace Harding Expy. Second floor
Flushing, NY 11355
(718) 670-2530
Theresa Lang Children’s Ambulatory Center
56-45 Main St.
Flushing, NY 11355
(718) 670-1800
Trude Weishaupt Memorial Satellite Dialysis Center
59-28 174th St.
Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
(718) 670-1276
OTHER HEALTH SERVICES
Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center
62-00 Beach Channel Dr., Arverne
1288 Central Ave., Far Rockaway
114-39/49 Stuphin Blvd., South Jamaica
118-11 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., South Jamaica
105-32 Rockaway Blvd., Ozone Park
(718) 945-7150, x1319
AIDS Center of Queens County
161-21 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, New York 11432
(718) 896-2500
1139 Foam Place, Far Rockaway, New York 11691
(718) 868-8645
62-07 Woodside Avenue, Woodside, New York 11377
(718) 472-9400
Harm Reduction, Seventh Fl.
89-31 161 Street, Jamaica, New York 11432
(718) 739-2525
American Cancer Society
Queens Region – Kew Gardens
80-02 Kew Gardens Rd., Suite 400
Kew Gardens, NY 11418
(718) 261-1092
cancer.org
Medex Health Care
111-29 Queens Blvd.
Forest Hills, NY 11375
(718) 275-8900
Medexwellness.com
The Floating Hospital Long Island City Community Health Center
41-43 Crescent St.
Long Island City, NY 11101
1029 41st Ave.
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 784-2240
thefloatinghospital.org
Plaza Del Sol Family Health Center
37-16 108th St.
Corona, NY 11368
(718) 651-4000
DENTAL CLINICS HHC
City Dental Care
89-35 164th St.
Jamaica, NY 11432
(718) 658-4050
GERIATRIC
Selfhelp Clearview Senior Center Alzheimer’s Day Care Program
208-11 26th Ave.
Bayside NY 11360
(718) 224-7888
HEART
The Cardiac Health Center
174-03 Horace Harding Expy.
Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
(718) 670-1695
PSYCHIATRIC
Creedmoor Psychiatric Center
79-25 Winchester Blvd.
Queens Village, NY 11427
(718) 264-3600
TRANSITIONAL SERVICES FOR NEW YORK, INC. (TSINY) RESIDENTIAL & OUTPATIENT SERVICES
10-16 162nd St.,
Whitestone, NY 11357
(718) 746-6647
VETERANS
St. Albans VA Extended Care Center
179-00 Linden Blvd.
St. Albans, NY 11425
(718) 526-1000