Still Beating: Hospitals & Health Centers

With the closure of many borough hospitals in recent years, the healthcare crisis in Queens remains at the top of the residents’ list of concerns.

However, there are still a number of valuable and highly-rated hospitals, health centers and clinics open to serve Queens residents. Whether you’re suffering from Alzheimer’s, AIDS or cancer, rest assured there’s treatment close to home.

The New York State Health Department publishes a comprehensive list of hospitals both by location and by services at its Web site: hospitals.nyheatlh.gov. For information about New York Hospital of Queens facilities, visit nyhq.org.

Elmhurst Hospital Center

79-01 Broadway

Elmhurst, NY 11373

(718) 334-4000

nyc.gov/elmhursthospital

Flushing Hospital Medical Center

4500 Parsons Boulevard & 45th Avenue

Flushing, NY 11355

(718) 670-5000

flushinghospital.org

NORTH SHORE-LIJ Forest Hills Hospital

102-01 66th Rd.

Forest Hills, NY 11375

(718) 830-4000

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center

8900 Van Wyck Expressway & 89th Avenue

Jamaica, NY 11418

(718) 206-6000

jamaicahospital.org

Long Island Jewish Medical Center

270-05 76th Ave.

New Hyde Park, NY 11040

(718) 470-7000

northshorelij.com

Mount Sinai Hospital of Queens

25-10 30th Ave.

Long Island City, NY 11102

(718) 932-1000

mshq.org

New York Presbyterian Hospital

56-45 Main St.

Flushing, NY 11355

(718)-670-2000

nyhq.org

Parker Jewish Institute

271-11 76th Ave.

New Hyde Park, NY 11040

(516) 247-6500

www.parkerinstitute.org

Queens Hospital Center

82-68 164th St.

Jamaica, NY 11432

(718) 883-2350

nyc.gov/html/hhc/qhc/html/home/home.shtml

St. John’s Episcopal Hospital

327 Beach 19th St.

Far Rockaway, NY 11691

(718) 868-7320

ehs.org

CHILDRENS

St. Mary’s Hospital for Children

29-01 216 St.

Bayside, NY 11360

(718) 281-8500

stmaryskids.org

Cohen Children’s Medical Center

269-27 76th Ave.

New Hyde Park, NY 11040

(718) 470-3000

northshorelij.com/ccmcny

NY PRESBYTERIAN QUEENS SPECIAL CENTERS

Ambulatory Care Centers

182-15 and 182-19 Horace Harding Expy.

Fresh Meadows, NY 11365

(718) 670-2903

The Julia and Ned Arnold Center for Radiation Oncology

56-45 Main St.

Flushing, NY 11355

(718) 670-1500

Comprehensive Breast Surgical Services

56-26 Main St.

Flushing, NY 11355

(718) 670-1185

The Cardiac Health Center

174-03 Horace Harding Expy.

Fresh Meadows, NY 11365

(718) 670-1695

Center for Dental and Oral Medicine

174-11 Horace Harding Expy.

Fresh Meadows, NY 11365

(718) 670-1060

The Center for Developmental Disabilities

59-16 174th St.

Fresh Meadows, NY 11365

(718) 670-2731

Center for Wound Healing

144-45 87th Ave.

Briarwood, NY 11435

(855) 480-4325

Family Health Center

136-56 39th Ave., Second floor

Flushing, NY 11354

(718) 886-7014

HealthOutreach: Services for Older Adults and their Families

57-15A Main St.

Flushing, NY 11355

(718) 670-1211

The Hollis Women’s Center

189-04 Hillside Ave.

Hollis, NY 11423

(718) 740-5545

Jackson Heights Family Health Center

73-15 Northern Blvd.

Jackson Heights, NY 11372

(718) 424-2788

Neurology Department

59-16 174th St.

Flushing, NY 11365

(718) 670-1777

OB/GYN Ambulatory Care Center

163-03 Horace Harding Expy.

Fresh Meadows, NY 11365

(718) 888-9121

The Pediatric Asthma Center

59-16 174th St.

Flushing, NY 11365

73-15 Northern Boulevard

Jackson Heights, NY 11372

(718) 670-1920

Queens Eye Center

174-15 Horace Harding

Expressway, NY 11355

(718) 661-8800

Silvercrest Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation

144-45 87th Ave.

Briarwood, NY 11435

(718) 480-4000

Specialty Care Center

138-47 Horace Harding Expy. Second floor

Flushing, NY 11355

(718) 670-2530

Theresa Lang Children’s Ambulatory Center

56-45 Main St.

Flushing, NY 11355

(718) 670-1800

Trude Weishaupt Memorial Satellite Dialysis Center

59-28 174th St.

Fresh Meadows, NY 11365

(718) 670-1276

OTHER HEALTH SERVICES

Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center

62-00 Beach Channel Dr., Arverne

1288 Central Ave., Far Rockaway

114-39/49 Stuphin Blvd., South Jamaica

118-11 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., South Jamaica

105-32 Rockaway Blvd., Ozone Park

(718) 945-7150, x1319

AIDS Center of Queens County

161-21 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, New York 11432

(718) 896-2500

1139 Foam Place, Far Rockaway, New York 11691

(718) 868-8645

62-07 Woodside Avenue, Woodside, New York 11377

(718) 472-9400

Harm Reduction, Seventh Fl.

89-31 161 Street, Jamaica, New York 11432

(718) 739-2525

American Cancer Society

Queens Region – Kew Gardens

80-02 Kew Gardens Rd., Suite 400

Kew Gardens, NY 11418

(718) 261-1092

cancer.org

Medex Health Care

111-29 Queens Blvd.

Forest Hills, NY 11375

(718) 275-8900

Medexwellness.com

The Floating Hospital Long Island City Community Health Center

41-43 Crescent St.

Long Island City, NY 11101

1029 41st Ave.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 784-2240

thefloatinghospital.org

Plaza Del Sol Family Health Center

37-16 108th St.

Corona, NY 11368

(718) 651-4000

DENTAL CLINICS HHC

City Dental Care

89-35 164th St.

Jamaica, NY 11432

(718) 658-4050

GERIATRIC

Selfhelp Clearview Senior Center Alzheimer’s Day Care Program

208-11 26th Ave.

Bayside NY 11360

(718) 224-7888

HEART

The Cardiac Health Center

174-03 Horace Harding Expy.

Fresh Meadows, NY 11365

(718) 670-1695

PSYCHIATRIC

Creedmoor Psychiatric Center

79-25 Winchester Blvd.

Queens Village, NY 11427

(718) 264-3600

TRANSITIONAL SERVICES FOR NEW YORK, INC. (TSINY) RESIDENTIAL & OUTPATIENT SERVICES

10-16 162nd St.,

Whitestone, NY 11357

(718) 746-6647

VETERANS

St. Albans VA Extended Care Center

179-00 Linden Blvd.

St. Albans, NY 11425

(718) 526-1000