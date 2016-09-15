Stavisky Wins State Senate Primary

Share 1

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

New York State voters in the 16th State Senate district voted in incumbent Senator Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) in Tuesday’s primary. It marked the end of a heated battle between challenging opponent, small-business owner and community advocate S.J. Jung.

The election was won by a margin of 57.29 percent to 42.11 percent.

“I’m ecstatic,” Stavisky told the Queens Tribune after the results came in. She added that the victory proved that voters were concerned about the issues her campaign raised. “The people in my entire Senate district care about their schools, they care about the economy, they care about being secure in their homes.”

Jung addressed his supporters at the Sheraton Hotel on 39th Avenue in Flushing, saying that he believed his campaign had furthered his call for bold new ideas to improve the quality of life in Queens and challenge political corruption and stalemates in Albany. He believed his campaign built more on the ideas put forward in his last run for state Senate in 2014.

“The result is not what we hoped for,” Jung told his supporters. “But let me put it this way: I think we planted a seed of hope in 2014, and this year, I believe that we watered that tree.”

Both candidates prided their campaigns on rising above shallow politics in a heated and often controversial race that included divisive public discourse over issues like Jung’s views on abortion and homosexuality and Stavisky’s campaign contributions and petition signatures.

“I am so proud that the voters understood what I was saying; that it’s the issues that count, not the personalities,” said Stavisky.

“We stayed out of the gutter,” Jung told the Queens Tribune. “We ran a clean and uplifting campaign all the way through.”

Tammy Osherov, a longtime Stavisky supporter and campaigner, was happy with the results as she celebrated at the Good Kitchen Seafood Restaurant on 37th Avenue, just two blocks away from the Jung campaign.

“I’m so happy for Toby because she’s supported this district that’s a real diverse rainbow of a district with class, distinction and a unifying spirit,” Osherov said.

Meanwhile, over at the Jung campaign’s party, Alex Tung, 18 – a supporter and campaigner for the Jung campaign who was so impressed by Jung that he came from outside the district to help out – was disappointed.

He said that he felt Stavisky had an advantage as an established incumbent, citing the controversy over her petition signatures. In July, Jung’s campaign challenged Stavisky’s petition signatures, claiming that out of 3,515 petition signatures – of which a candidate needs 1,000 to be considered on the ballot – only 13 were legal. The rest, Jung claimed, were marred by illegibility and addresses improperly listed from outside the district.

“If [Jung] had a similar petition to her, he would have been taken off the ballot right away,” Tung said.

Looking toward the future, Jung said that he had not yet thought about what his next steps would be. Stavisky said she would remain focused on key issues like passing the DREAM Act, keeping housing affordable and making higher education affordable.

Stavisky will face Republican challenger Carlos Giron in the general election.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com, or @farrellj329.