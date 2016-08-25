September 20, 2016
HEADLINES
State Senate Race Takes Center Stage

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. paul Oliveira

    I spoke to some of Jung’s people who came knocking on my door tonight. They made it very clear that their religion will be making its stamp on laws regarding women’s choice and lgbt issues. So if you’re anti choice, pro discrimination to lgbtq, and want to see his religion govern your life, he’s your guy.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright 2016 Queens Tribune - 150-50 14th Rd., Whitestone, NY 11357 - (718) 357-7400 - Site by Indigo Business Solutions