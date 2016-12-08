Start Of East Elmhurst Community Library Expansion

Share 1

By Ariel Hernandez

Queens Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott, joined by Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, City Council Finance Committee Chair Julissa Ferraras-Copeland, NYC Department of Design and Construction Commissioner Feniosky Peña-Mora, community leaders and library staff, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday to celebrate the beginning of an $8.9 mi

llion project to renovate and expand the East Elmhurst Library.

The project, to be completed by the end of 2018, includes the construction of 4,500-square-foot addition for a community assembly room, a quiet reading area, a cyber-center and more space for teens and adults, in addition to the full renovation.

“Everyone who uses East Elmhurst Community Library, whether it’s to exercise, read, learn, go online or work, has made it clear that they need more space, and we are thrilled we’re going to deliver it for them,” said Walcott.

In addition to the expansion, the library will include modern sustainability features such as natural light, natural air ventilation, solar panels, active heat recovery ventilation and insulated glazing that will triple the building’s thermal resistance and reduce the effect of the sun’s glare.

“Queens Library is a crucial resource for seniors, students, immigrants and families in my district,” said Ferreras-Copeland. “We not only use the space for its collections but also as a place to bond with our children, learn new languages and immerse in cultural programming. Expanding the East Elmhurst branch to meet the needs of my community is an important investment that I am pleased is coming to fruition. I look forward to the reopening of a beautiful, renovated facility and to continuing my advocacy for the Queens Library at City Hall during this year’s budget process.”

Although the East Elmhurst Community Library is closed to the public while they undergo the first phase of construction, the mobile library service will be provided every Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with full service available at nearby Queens Libraries.

“East Elmhurst is a rapidly growing community of families that relies on the East Elmhurst Community Library as a center of learning, literacy and culture for residents of all ages,” said Katz. “The expansion of the East Elmhurst Community Library will create a magnificent, state-of-the-art addition to this treasured community facility. Today’s groundbreaking on this expansion project is a key milestone and one we should all take pride in as we eagerly await the project’s completion.”

The project team includes Garrison Architects; the structural engineering firm Robert Silman Associates; Plus Group Engineering; the civil engineering firm Wohl & O’Mara LLP; the landscape design firm Judith Heintz and the lighting design firm Cline Bettridge Bernstein.

“City libraries are not just centers of learning, but also valuable community meeting and activity space,” said Peña-Mora. “DDC will extend the building on two sides in a design that incorporates the façade of the existing building in a new glass room along Astoria Boulevard, all while making the building environmentally sustainable and efficient. We’re very pleased to work with the Queens Library to meet the needs of this growing neighborhood.”

The library is projected to reopen in approximately four months.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com