Would-Be St. John’s Dorm Robber Sentenced

By Jon Cronin, Editor

After pleading guilty to breaking into a St. John’s University dorm room with a gun, a 22-year-old man from North Babylon was sentenced to five years in prison, the Queens District Attorney said.

The Long Island man, who was identified as Mustafa Godbolt, of August Road in North Babylon, – pleaded guilty in May to first-degree burglary and was sentenced on July 13 by Acting Supreme Court Justice Lenora Gerald. His five-year term will be followed by a three-year supervision.

The two men who allegedly broke into the dorm with him, both former St. John’s University students have cases pending.

Queens DA Richard Brown stated that, according to court records, Godbolt went into St. John’s University’s Hollis Hall Dorm, located at 80-00 Utopia Parkway, shortly after 1 p.m. on May 11, 2016 and forced his way into one of the dorm rooms and demanded money from the occupants inside.

One of the students inside the dorm room said that there was no money, then Goldbolt pulled out a black revolver and fired once. The would-be robbers left the dorm empty handed. No one was injured and the campus was shut down for a short time while security and police investigated. Godbolt and his alleged co-horts were arrested by police not far from campus.

The investigation was conducted by the New York Police Department’s Queens Robbery Squad and by officers assigned to the NYPD’s 107 Precinct.

“In pleading guilty, the defendant admitted to the armed burglary of a dorm room at St. John’s University in the middle of the afternoon. Forcing his way into campus housing, the defendant fired once. It is fortunate that no one was injured during this brazen act. The defendant will now be incarcerated as punishment for this crime and to protect society,” Brown said.