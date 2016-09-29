St. John’s B-Ball Raises 100K For Pediatric Cancer

Share 0

BY DAVID RUSSELL

The St. John’s men’s and women’s basketball teams helped raise over $105,000 for the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation during the sixth annual Dribble For The Cure (DFTC) on Saturday. The benefactor is Dr. Mitchell Cairo, and the work has generated new therapies for patients with underlying diseases and new therapies for patients with fewer side effects and long-term complications.

“It’s been great,” Dr. Cairo said. “Both Coach Lavin and Coach Mullin and the whole St. John’s public service and the athletic department have been really tremendous in supporting this event.”

The event, which is also held at UCLA, has raised over $500,000 at St. John’s since starting in 2011. “From when we first started the first year it was hard to know whether it would be a sustaining event,” Dr. Cairo said.

The Red Storm players dribbled basketballs around campus with fans. “It means a lot, just being there for the kids and all the families that are going through cancer,” said sophomore guard Malik Ellison. “It’s always great. Just being here with my teammates and us bonding and seeing all the little kids get excited, it’s great.”

Another sophomore participant was 6’11” center Yankuba Sima. “It’s a really special event because we have a lot of little kids that look up to us,” Sima said. “It’s always good to put a smile on their faces and just go have fun with them.”

Junior guard and Bronx native Bashir Ahmed took part in his first DFTC after transferring from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. “I’m just honored to be here,” Ahmed said. “I’m just looking forward to being part of this team, to help this team. It helps build our chemistry and everything by understanding each other better — just working hard this whole summer, getting a chance to bond with the team.”