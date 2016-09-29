Share 0

This all-ages family show by Bonnie Duncan combines puppetry, mime, dance, and original music. In this poignantly silly puppet/human adventure tale for families, Sylvie is sent to the backyard to hang up the laundry. The moment her back is turned, a mischievous squirrel steals her favorite piece of clothing and runs off. When Sylvie gives chase, an entire world emerges from her laundry basket. Will our lonely heroine rescue her underpants?

According to Duncan, “With Squirrel Stole My Underpants, we are exploring that delicate time in childhood when you desperately want to be a grown up but you still need your blanket to make you feel safe. We are using puppetry as a way to fill the world of one lonely girl with many friends, foes, and magical creatures. We are using rod puppets, hand puppets, and object manipulation to bring to life an unordinary world. Blending puppetry, dance, and physical theater, we are creating a world that transforms in scale, color, texture, and time.”

Join us at Flushing Town Hall for this adventure to find out! The event takes place this Sunday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.