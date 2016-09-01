Sports Complex Receives Funding

Share 0

A long-awaited sports complex in College Point has finally received funding after nearly a decade of stagnation, Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside), who secured the funding, announced last Wednesday.

The College Point Sports Complex will receive $5.5 million—$500,000 allocated by Vallone, $3 million from Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito (D-Bronx/Manhattan) and $2 million from Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration.

The College Point Sports Complex is a 22-acre plot of land between 130th and Ulmer streets and between 23rd and 26th avenues in College Point. It had previously been leased to the College Point Sports Association, but after a company hired to repair the fields on the complex left dangerous debris, the complex was reclaimed by the Department of Parks and Recreation. Since then, the project has been in limbo without funding.

“College Point has waited for this project for far too long and I’m proud to have finally secured the funding to get the ball rolling,” said Vallone. “The incredible new fields that will soon be available to the community are a shining example of what can be accomplished for our district by working hand in hand with our Speaker and Mayor.”

“I thank Councilmember Vallone for securing these funds and am glad that we can now move forward with the plan for the College Point Sports Complex,” said Joe Femia, president of the College Point Civic Taxpayers Association.

The Parks Department will work alongside Vallone to determine what kinds of fields and amenities will be constructed with the new funding, and that will begin the process of completing the project.

-James Farrell