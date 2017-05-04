Spoil Mom With These Custom Gift Ideas

Share 0

There’s no doubt that your mother is unique, which is why she deserves a little something special that reflects her individuality. In need of some inspiration? Consider these custom gift ideas for different personality types.

The Foodie

Cupcakes, candy, wines or fine chocolate—what’s your mother’s guilty pleasure? If Mom is always in the kitchen cooking up a storm, perhaps she’d like a recipe book or a new set of cooking utensils. Otherwise, treat her to a meal at that restaurant she’s been dying to try.

The Athlete

Does your mother love to stay active? Between trendy workout clothes, a functional gym bag and a gift card to her favorite sports boutique, the possibilities for your fitness-loving mom are endless.

The Artist

If your mother has a creative eye or loves listening to music during her downtime, consider supplies for her craft of choice (scrapbooking, painting, knitting, etc.) or her favorite band’s latest release. For some cherished quality time together, take her to a concert or a newly opened art gallery.

The Intellectual

Is your mother one of the smartest people you know? Put her wits to the test with a challenging board game or a puzzle book. Does she have an insatiable desire for knowledge? Quench her thirst with a documentary series or a subscription to a scientific magazine.

The Zen Diva

There’s nothing like a riveting book by her favorite author, a relaxing spa package or a new yoga mat to spoil your mother. If she’s constantly looking for new ways to unwind, consider a meditation pillow or an anti-stress coloring book to help soothe her soul.

