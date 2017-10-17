Speed Bumps For Glendale’s 88th Street Gaining Support

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

Glendale’s 88th Street—a residential side street—has seen traffic increase exponentially amid ongoing Select Bus Service construction on Woodhaven Boulevard, prompting a local resident to circulate a petition to get speed bumps installed.

Kathy Masi, who lives on 88th Street, wrote on the change.org petition she created that during rush hour, the street is bumper-to-bumper traffic and has become “a speedway” during the rest of the day.

“Please join us in trying to get speed bumps and possibly save a life. Let’s not wait until there is a fatality,” she wrote on the petition.

In less than two days, the petition has garnered more than 100 signatures and will be sent to Community Board 5’s transportation committee, the city’s Department of Transportation and Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley (D-Glendale).

“I started the petition to get a feel of how many people were being impacted by the speeding on 88th Street, which is a result or at least it is being exacerbated by the Woodhaven Boulevard situation,” Masi told the Queens Tribune.

She noted that she initially emailed the petition to local residents impacted by the traffic, but wasn’t planning on calling for speed bumps, unless her neighbors were on the same page.

“Seriously, it is frightening to see how fast cars are going when there is no traffic,” Masi said.

Resident Leslie Creed said that she walks her daughter to PS 113 on 88th Street for four years and has noticed the stretch of road becoming more dangerous.

“It’s become an increasingly worse problem,” she said. “When there isn’t traffic, people are coming down it like Woodhaven Boulevard.”

Creed pointed out that a playground outside the school is used by the community after school hours when there are no crossing guards and people who wouldn’t normally use the side street are speeding down it to beat the Woodhaven Boulevard traffic.

Masi and Creed noted that PS 113’s PTA has discussed the problem at its meetings.

Toby Shepard Bloch, the co-chairman of CB 5’s transportation committee, said that in order to get speed bumps installed on the street, the committee would have to send a letter to Nicole Garcia, the Queens DOT commissioner, requesting a feasibility study.

The DOT would then send a team to measure the distance between fire hydrants, curb cuts and distances from intersections. The DOT also takes into account whether trucks and buses frequently travel down the street. Bloch noted that these vehicles would be negatively impacted by consistently going over speed bumps.

After the study is completed, the DOT would then write a letter to the transportation committee in regards to where speeds bump could be installed.

The process from request to implementation could take six months to a year, said Bloch.

He added that the committee is receiving an increased volume of requests. The committee looks for neighborhood support in the form of petitions.

Bloch also said that some board members “are generally universally opposed to speed bumps,” and often only support them on residential streets.

Bloch, who lives off 88th Street and walks his daughter to PS 113 every day, said that it is a “really appealing proposal” to those who live nearby, but some residents use the street as a main artery and not a residential street.

