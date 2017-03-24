Spa Castle Owners Indicted on Tax Charges

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

The owners of College Point-based Spa Castle were indicted on felony charges after allegedly failing to pay more than $1 million dollars in taxes, New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Acting Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Nonie Manion announced on Wednesday.

Steve Chon, 57, his brothers Daniel Chon, 54, and Victor Chon, 50, and his daughter Stephanie Chon, 29, allegedly failed to report millions of dollars in revenue between 2010 and 2013, prosecutors said. The unreported income allowed the perpetrators to avoid paying a total of $1.5 million in taxes.

Each of the Spa Castle owners have been charged with two counts of grand larceny in the second degree, eight counts of criminal tax fraud in the second degree and one count of criminal tax fraud in the third degree. If convicted, those charges could amount to between five and 15 years in prison for each individual.

“Companies that fail to pay their fair share of taxes leave ordinary New Yorkers to foot the bill,” Schneiderman said in a statement. “We will not tolerate irresponsible business owners who cheat the system and undermine our tax laws.”

Manion called the scale of the crimes “staggering.”

“If proven, these felony crimes show a blatant disregard for New York State Law and all law-abiding New Yorkers and business owners, who shoulder the added tax burden and suffer the loss of revenue used for vital programs and services. We’ll continue to work with Attorney General Schneiderman and all our partners in law enforcement to prosecute these cases and ensure a level playing field.”

Spa Castle, a spa facility in College Point, has had a checkered history of controversy, with some questioning its cleanliness and safety. Back in 2016, the spa was shut down after a young girl nearly drowned. Similarly, there have been reports that the facility has had frequent problems of guests having sex in the pools. And in 2014, an elderly man was found dead in one of its pools, leading to a 2015 Health Department investigation that found many pools lacked proper disinfectant.

At least one Queens politician was relieved to hear about the closure.

“It was no secret to anyone in College Point that the owners of Spa Castle have flouted the law since opening day,” said state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) in a statement. Avella called for action at the spa after the 2014 death. “The amount of critical health violations that this establishment has racked up over the years is staggering and it is appalling that they were allowed to remain open for this long. After years of expressing my concerns about Spa Castle, I am not surprised that the owners are being indicted for tax fraud.”

