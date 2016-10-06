Soil Contamination Found In Whitestone

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

The Department of Environmental Conservation has confirmed the presence of soil contamination at a Whitestone shopping center, state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) announced on Monday.

The shopping center, located at 153-01 10th Ave., was once home to Johnny on the Spot Dry Cleaners, which has been closed down since 2004. In a letter to Avella, Basil Seggos of the Department of Environmental Conservation explained that previous investigations showed levels of the dry cleaning chemical tetrachloroethylene “above regulatory levels in groundwater and soil vapor” in the area around the dry cleaner and beneath the adjacent stores.

The shopping center has been in the news in recent months. The closing of a Waldbaum’s in the center has prompted a strong community effort to ensure that a new and much-needed supermarket fills the spot. Back in August, Avella held a press conference there to publicly call for a full-service supermarket. It was there that he first heard of the contamination.

“Somebody said to me, if I remember correctly, ‘Oh maybe the reason that there hasn’t been a new supermarket confirmed yet is because of the contamination issue,’” Avella told the Queens Tribune. “I said, ‘This is the first I’m hearing about it,’” he added.

Avella then reached out to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and was informed that the soil contamination was still being addressed.

“I’m shocked this had not come out more in the community before,” said Avella. “It’s that type of thing that a few people talk to each other and assume everybody knows what’s going on.”

A spokesperson from the DEC told the Queens Tribune that the data collected showed no immediate threat to public health and the environment.

Up until 2015, the DEC was working with the properties’ leaseholder, the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, or A&P, to clean up the contamination under a Brownfield Cleanup Agreement, according to the letter. October 2013 tests showed significant improvement to the indoor air in a nearby Astoria Bank.

However, in July 2015 A&P went bankrupt, and the DEC began to renegotiate cleanup work with the property’s owner, the Feil Organization. Those talks put cleanup work on hold, though a spokesperson from the Feil Organization told the Queens Tribune that a remedial plan had been approved by the DEC.

A DEC spokesperson specified that a remedial investigation work plan was indeed approved, but not the different remedial work plan. The spokesperson also explained that the Feil Organization is still making adjustments to an application to add itself to the Brownfield Cleanup Agreement originally signed with A&P. Once that is completed, the Feil Organization will assume responsibility for remaining investigation and cleanup work.

Meanwhile, the Feil Organization has committed to putting in a full-service grocery store, as well as a pharmacy, by 2017. Some locals, however, expressed concern that the soil contamination might stall the supermarket’s completion.

Matthew Demetriou, an optician whose practice is in the shopping center, said that he found out about the contamination nearly 10 years ago, when three of his friends tried to rent out the vacant dry cleaner’s property but turned away when they learned that the property needed an expensive cleanup.

“That’s why this space has been vacant since the last 15 to 20 years,” he said.

Now, he’s worried that the contamination may stall the supermarket, which Demetriou sees as a crucial need in the community.

However, a spokesman for the Feil Organization said that the supermarket would not take any longer than originally planned, adding that the Feil Organization had always known about the contamination and factored its cleanup into all its construction plans.

In an official statement, Nicholas Forelli, director of leasing at the Fiel Organization, said, “The Feil Organization is working closely with the state DEC to address any potential environmental issues at the site. Our goal is to revitalize a viable shopping center that will enhance the community and bring quality services and products to local residents. We look forward to the support of the community and our elected officials and to the opening of our new full-service grocery store and pharmacy in 2017.”

Meanwhile, Avella said that he was waiting to hear more from the DEC about the risks of the contamination, as well as whether or not it has spread beyond the property in question.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.

This story has been updated to reflect comments from DEC.