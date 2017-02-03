Slain Howard Beach Jogger’s Parents Push Familial DNA Approval

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN, Editor

The parents of slain Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano pleaded to the New York State Commission on Forensic Science to allow familial DNA to be used in order to expand evidence leads that have gone cold in the search for their daughter’s killer.

At the entrance of Spring Creek Park, where their daughter went jogging six months ago and never returned, Phil and Cathie Vetrano held a press conference on Thursday to encouraging the use of familial DNA to find Karina’s killer.

Familial DNA as a crime solving tool is the search of DNA databases for genetic information indicating a relative of a person they seek to identify. It is currently not in use in New York State.

Phil Vetrano said that they are encouraging the state to pass legislation introduced by state Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Suffolk County) that would allow investigators to use Familial DNA. State Sens. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and Tony Avella (D-Bayside) and Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) have co-sponsored the bill in their respective legislatures.

Boyle said that the familial DNA search will be used for violent offenses when DNA comes from a single source and after all other investigative leads have been exhausted.

He believes that the bill will be passed in the Senate during next week’s session.

Cathie Vetrano said, “There is no excuse in the world,” for the commission to turn down this tool. She believes if the commission, which is meeting on Feb. 10 to decide the matter, votes it down, then they are willing to let their own children be that killer’s next victim.

Phil Vetrano said the only resistance he has received is from the American Civil Liberties Union. In previously published reports, the ACLU has stated that the use of familial DNA could infringe upon the civil rights of citizens whose only crime is to be related to someone in the penal system.

“There is no healing my ravished broken heart in the wake of the ultimate tragedy a mother could experience,” said Cathie Vetrano. “We deserve, and Karina deserves, for this monster to face justice. This technique simply works, and any and every person would wholeheartedly demand its use if it were their child and not mine. My valiant daughter fought to give us this. We are hoping and expecting for the commission to help us in this small, but important, way and to not make us wait for justice a day longer.”

Reach Editor Jon Cronin at 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com or @JonathanSCronin